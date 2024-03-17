MSU basketball was on the lucky side of the March Madness bubble on St. Patrick’s Day, hearing their name called for a opening matchup vs. Mississippi State.

Do we like this draw for Michigan State, and what are the emotions from the fanbase after a roller coaster of a season?

We then get into a little bit of MSU football as the first spring practice sessions under Jonathan Smith are set to begin on Tuesday. What are some of the storylines, and what quick quote did Rocky Lombardi give at MSU’s Pro Day that paints a perfect picture of the last regime?