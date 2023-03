After a weekend of Elite Eight action, we kick off the show with seeing where Michigan State basketball fans are at after an incredibly emotional loss on Thursday. And did Kansas State's loss to Florida Atlantic help the recovery process?

We then take a look at what the offseason biggest roster decisions will be, from Joey Hauser's departure to Tyson Walker and Malik Hall weighing their decisions on coming back for an additional year of eligibility.

We also get to the big news out of the football program with general manager Saeed Khalif no longer being part of the staff. Where does Mel Tucker go now with the MSU recruiting position?