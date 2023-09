Michigan State football roars into Week Two against Richmond, which had a disastrous start to its season. We sit down with Chase Glasser of Spartans Illustrated and briefly break down the Spiders before getting into what we want to see from Michigan State football this weekend.

Could it be a monster weekend for defensive tackle Simeon Barrow, and what do we want to see from Noah Kim and company and the offense? Also, five best college football bets to get you into the weekend.