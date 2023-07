QB Henry Hasselbeck delivered the good news to MSU before the weekend, becoming the 10th commit of the 2024 MSU football recruiting class. Who did he pick Michigan State over, and what will he bring to the table in East Lansing? And was his visit host also the perfect comparison of how he plays the game? We also get to recruiting notes on Justin Denson, Tra'Mar Harris, Andrew Dennis and more.

We are then joined by Chase Glasser of Spartans Illustrated to look at his film room study on Jalen Sami and ponder if MSU can be a top five unit in the conference. Also, will Xavier Henderson's leadership and what he brought to the defense going to be sorely missed, or will the young talent be enough to fill that gap?