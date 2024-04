A very busy weekend at Michigan State started with Stephen F. Austin defensive tackle transfer Brandon Lane committing to soften the blow of Derrick Harmon and Simeon Barrow's departure. Will he be a day-one starter, and why are so many Power Five teams after him?

Also, Antonio Gates Jr. comes back out of the portal to keep the wide receivers room full of young talent. Charles White also gave MSU football recruiting another win, as the 2025 three-star linebacker picked a very familiar Joe Rossi system for his college stop.

Plus, center Nick Samac got drafted to the NFL, while MSU men's basketball point guard A.J. Hoggard is finally in the portal, and MSU basketball is off to Europe.