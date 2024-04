Michigan State football landed its first commit for the 2025 class under head coach Jonathan Smith in three-star quarterback Leo Hannan.

What does the California kid show that has us thinking a four-star bump is near, and why is he an important anchor for this class?

MSU transfer portal news got busy with rush end Anthony Jones being added, while Antonio Gates Jr., Sean Brown and Davion Primm have entered the portal.

Also, why are we feeling good about both MSU football and basketball’s portal seasons so far?