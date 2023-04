Michigan State men's basketball gets its second commitment for the 2024 class with three-star power forward Jesse McCulloch. Now that MSU has McCulloch and Kur Teng in the fold, how are we feeling for 2024 already?

We are joined by Carter Elliott of SpartansIllustrated.com to discuss the commitment and more. Plus, has this of-season already been an A+, and what else needs to happen for it to be labeled one? And do we really believe head coach Tom Izzo when he says he enjoys being ranked in the top-five?

Also, Draymond Green talk. Because we love Draymond.