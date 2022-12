Michigan State football sees another player leave the team as running back Jarek Broussard announces he is off to the NFL Draft after one season in East Lansing. Who is left in the running back room, what does this do for roster numbers and will anyone leave that room as well?

MSU also has a big visitor coming to campus as Texas A&M transfer Tunmise Adeleye is set to visit this weekend. We talk about what he would bring to the table. And for segments two and three, we talk about the big Penn State vs. MSU basketball game. What makes Jalen Pickett and the Nittany Lions a good team, and where can MSU exploit some holes?