We look ahead at what’s to come for Michigan State men's basketball, from the recent news of Pierre Brooks transferring out of the program to what the depth chart looks like next season.

Sam Martin joins the show to talk about who could be in and out next season, and what the optimal roster looks like for the Spartans in 2023-2024. We also take a peek at next year’s freshmen off the heels of the McDonald’s All-American Game that Jeremy Fears and Xavier Booker competed in.

We end with some mail bag questions, including what would’ve happened if Max Christie stayed and what rule changes we would like to see.