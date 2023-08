The iconic Pick Six Previews publisher Brett Ciancia stops by to talk all things Michigan State football ahead of a big 2023 season for Mel Tucker and company.

How high (or low) does Brett see the Spartans finishing, and despite a lot of question marks going into the year where does he see redeeming qualities?

And after nailing the quarterback battle between Anthony Russo and Payton Thorne in 2021, does he have any inkling of who will win between Noah Kim and Katin Houser? And will running back Nathan Carter be the best transfer to watch in Green and White this year, or will someone else stick out at Spartan Stadium this year?