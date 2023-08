With the 2023 Michigan State football season getting closer, we pick the brain of one of the best football evaluators in the game as we welcome on Hunter Stahl of Pro Football Focus College.

After we get to know how PFF evaluates talent, we look at the top performers on MSU last year in J.D. Duplain, Geno Vandemark and Jacoby Windmon. We also get to know top transfers Jaren Mangham, Nathan Carter and Terry Roberts.