In the most-heated May topic we can remember, Michigan State football has moved its Black Friday game versus Penn State to Ford Field and it has divided the fan base.

We are joined by the MSU Chief of Propaganda as we go through why it's a good move, who gets to complain about it and the benefits from spicing it up to end the season. We also dive into an email question on who we would choose between Katin Houser and Noah Kim if we absolutely had to choose. Also, some Joey Hauser talk at the end.