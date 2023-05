We kick off things with talking about quarterback Payton Thorne and whether or not he entered the portal because he lost his starting job. And is his departure maybe good for the program so we can all turn a page to a fresh slate?

Then we look at the comments popular 97.1 radio host Mike Valenti made about MSU fans being "whiny b****s" and whether our reaction has been justified or not. Is Keon Coleman worth melting down over? We seem to think so, but we'll let you decide.

And we end things with some Gavitt Games news and a quick MSU basketball recruiting tidbit with Jonathan Powell naming MSU in his top-six and Darius Acuff getting that MSU offer.