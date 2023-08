With Michigan State football kicking off in under 10 days, we start out the latest episode by getting our fears out of the way and talk about what concerns us the most about the upcoming season.

After sifting through our fears, we open up the Over/Under Party and go through a series of fake bets for the upcoming season. How many Spartans will earn all-conference honors? How many big games will MSU win? How long will the MSU quarterback battle last?

All that and more with friend of the program Maxwell Klitzke.