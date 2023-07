Michigan State's win total on FanDuel sits at 5.5 wins -- is the over on this bet the right move? Which wins are we almost certain about, which losses are we sure about and what are the toss-up games? And will this season come close to hitting that win total unlike the two previous seasons?

We are then joined by Casual Big Ten's Kent Peterson, who lends his thoughts on MSU's season and whether or not Mel Tucker and company will have a strong bounce-back season.

We wrap things up with giving five best bets on the Big Ten conference as a whole.