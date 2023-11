Michigan State football got mollywhopped as expected against Ohio State in a season where a new low is discovered almost every week. What broke MSU this time, and what was one good thing we saw from the Spartans this game?

Also, Sam Leavitt appears to be using his redshirt, MSU football coaching search included updates on Jason Candle and Harlon Barnett, we talk Jedd Fisch and we debate if we have it the worst in the conference at the moment.