Michigan State football acting head coach Harlon Barnett stated that quarterback Noah Kim is still the starter despite a little bit of controversy on Saturday. What did he have to say about Kim, and is this the right move?

Also, what else did Barnett have to say about this week’s MSU versus Iowa game and the mindset of his team. We then dip into the mailbag as we look at Urban Meyer to MSU, Charles Huff gaining traction, ways to fix the offense and a bunch more.