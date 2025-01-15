Advertisement
Published Jan 15, 2025
Locked On Spartans: No more excuses for MSU football offense in 2025
Matt Sheehan
Staff Writer
Michigan State football is in the midst of an overall solid transfer portal season in Jonathan Smith's second off-season.

Which is fun ... but it also means no excuses next year with a bolstered offensive line, receivers that suit the offense, and a staff geared around familiarity.

Plus, can Jaden Akins, Jeremy Fears and the rest of the Spartans stay perfect in Big Ten play? We chat with Locked On Nittany Lions to get the skinny ahead of Michigan State basketball's next game.

