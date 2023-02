Michigan State basketball gets rolling again on Saturday against Rutgers with Part II at Madison Square Garden.

How has Rutgers been since losing at the Breslin Center, and what are some reasons MSU can win this game...and not win this game?

We also check in on MSU football news and notes and head to the Senior Bowl where wide receiver Jayden Reed and punter Bryce Baringer are shining ahead of Saturday's game.

We also highlight two preferred walk-ons in Cooper Terpstra and Tarik Ahmetbasic. We then end our week with checking in on former Spartans and decommits to see how they're doing on the basketball court at their new homes from Julius Marble to Emoni Bates.