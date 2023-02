Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo recently spoke to the media on a few topics, ranging from the Minnesota game being canceled officially and not watching the tape from the disaster at Iowa.

What would this Minnesota game do for Big Ten Tournament seeding if it were played? And why wouldn’t Izzo show his team the film after Saturday’s loss? We are then joined by Patrick Gerhart of Corn Nation to talk about his Nebraska Cornhuskers ahead of Tuesday night’s showdown.

Feel free to play around with Big Ten seeing scenarios for yourself at bball.notnothing.net.