After a nice 31-7 opening night win for Michigan State over Central Michigan, we look at the good, the bad and the random from Friday.

Starting with Noah Kim and young emerging wide receivers Jaron Glover and Tyrell Henry, what were some of the highlights in the Spartans win? And was the defensive line as advertised, too?

We also look at some of the blemishes on Friday, from the dumb penalties to the underwhelming outing at the tight end position.