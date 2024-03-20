Big Ten Network analyst, former Purdue Boilermaker and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Rafeal Davis said boldly that he has the Michigan State men's basketball in his Final Four.

He was nice enough to join the show to walk us through why he thinks MSU — backed by A.J. Hoggard, Tyson Walker and Jaden Akins — could be a good matchup for the first two games and beyond. Also, who else is filling his Final Four and what makes Tom Izzo a great coach in March?

We then talk football as MSU opened up its first spring practice under Jonathan Smith. With news on Stanton Ramil, Dillon Tatum, Aidan Chiles and more, we get to the notables of the day.