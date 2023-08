GAME WEEK IS FINALLY UPON US, SPARTAN FANS!

However, we have to kick things off with the news of the weekend as five-star defensive tackle prospect David Stone commits to Oklahoma. How can Michigan State start winning these battles, and are things really as bad as they seem in recruiting high-end talent?

And recently, head coach Mel Tucker did an interview with Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal, where he sounded off on MSU's NIL shortcomings.

And finally, we take a look at what we're all excited to see in Spartan Stadium this Friday!