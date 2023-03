Michigan State running back Nathan Carter joins the show to end our week with a bang, talking everything from his unique spring break to how far his former school, UConn, will go this Final Four.

We get into all sorts of football talk in between, from what the transfer portal process was like for him, what about MSU running backs coach Effrem Reed got his attention and who stuck out at the scrimmage last weekend.

We also get into news on MSU football's spring game and do another round of fighting for MSU basketball forward Malik Hall.