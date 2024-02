With Feb. 13, 2023 a year ago, we look back on the tragic event that unfolded at MSU to start the show. We remember the names of those lost, look back on the heaping support shown around Spartan Nation and hear from Tom Izzo too.

Also, what quote does Izzo have that perfectly sums up this whole season?

We are then joined by three-star 2024 linebacker signee and early enrollee Brady Pretzlaff to talk his time at MSU so far, his relationship with Joe Rossi and TONS more.