Michigan State football's Malcom Jones enters the transfer portal, which is starting to have us concerned about the depth at the defensive back position behind the starting unit. Will this end up being a cause for massive concern for Jonathan Smith?

And we tie up some loose ends with mailbag questions in the wake of defenive tackle Derrick Harmon and Simeon Barrow dipping for the portal.

We are then joined by Carter Elliott of Spartans Illustrated and Sleepers Media to talk about Michigan State men's basketball's offseason so far. Is adding just Frankie Fidler enough to satisfy us fans, or does another addition to this roster have to be made to be competitive in the Big Ten?