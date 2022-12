Michigan State basketball dropped its game against Northwestern thanks to a combination of Boo Buie killing the Spartans again and, well, the Spartans killing themselves. What was to blame for the home loss, and is making the NCAA Tournament back in the conversation topics?

We then talk about the transfer portal and how Michigan State could have saved itself -- or could the Spartans actually have?

And we cap off the show with talking about football team departures from the transfer portal or players heading to the league.