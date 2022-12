Michigan State football ends its Early Signing Day on a really solid note, snagging one of the nation's best group of trench players out there. We talk about why we love the way the class was built through the trenches thanks to the coaching staff and star recruits that are inbound for 2023.

We then talk about the stars of the class and look at the three-stars that can be an early impact. Plus, a recap of MSU's recent transfer portal additions.

And behind a career day from Jaden Akins and Mady Sissoko as well as another solid night from Joey Hauser, MSU shakes off a rusty first half to top Oakland on the court.