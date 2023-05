Michigan State men's basketball is closer to finding out the future of A.J. Hoggard and Jaden Akins after both were left off the NBA Combine invite list earlier this week. What dates do MSU fans still need to look at, and when can a decision be expected?

We also dive into Michigan State football recruiting news as four-stars Xadavien Sims and Nick Marsh set their commitment dates with MSU on each of their short lists.

Also, how desperately does the Big Ten want its schools to start making the easiest schedules possible for the upcoming 2024 season and beyond? We then end the show with joining Zac Blackerby of Locked On Auburn to discuss Payton Thorne's transfer down there and how that leaves MSU going forward.