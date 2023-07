Michigan State football was dealt another small but maybe costly blow as four-star linebacker Kamar Mothudi picks Oregon, just like his pal and fellow four-star linebacker Dylan Williams.

Is this anything to be concerned about, or will MSU have an answer for the lack of linebacker recruiting once the time comes?

And with the fallout of Pat Fitzgerald and the Northwestern Wildcats in the news, we ponder if it's worth wondering if any Wildcat recruits or players could come to Michigan State?

We then dive into the mailbag to see if Michigan State football will be more talented all over the field this fall, where the confidence with MSU wide receivers are and more.