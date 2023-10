Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal and The Couch and Rube Podcast joins to talk all things Michigan State football and basketball.

In a season going completely off the rails, what is there still to watch for? And does Graham think the team has "quit" at all the last few weeks? We also take a look at how things can possibly get worse and who the better staff is between this year's and the 2019 brigade.

And then...FINALLY...MSU BASKETBALL TALK!!!