Michigan State football had itself a busy mid-May weekend that started and ended with linebacker help coming to East Lansing.

From the Sunday commitment of 2025 in-state three-star prospect DiMari Malone to the Friday transfer portal commit of Marcellius Pulliam, we talk about what each player brings and why it's important to land these kids. Also, in the midst of those two commits, MSU added more beef to its defensive line in defensive tackle Jalen Satchell.

We also get to the Semaj Bridgeman visit and pretty easily point out the difference between this Wolverine visiting Michigan. State and the Jaden Mangham visit to Michigan.