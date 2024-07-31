Michigan State football opened up its first fall camp practice under Jonathan Smith on Tuesday, and right off the bat, a big fall storyline was crossed off the list.

The health of Alex VanSumeren, Stanton Ramil, Cole Dellinger and Gavin Brocious to start camp might not seem like much, but we discuss why that is important in solving one of MSU's question marks this season.

Plus, Maverick Hansen, Cal Haladay and Montorie Foster Jr. spoke with the media, and we get into why we think Aidan Chiles has a leg up on former Spartan quarterback Sam Leavitt (now with Arizona State).