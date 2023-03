We kick off the show by talking with one of the nation’s best bracketologists in Joe Cook-Shugart of 131Sports.com. Where does he see Michigan State landing after this weekend’s Big Ten Tournament should MSU win the whole thing (or lose immediately)? And what other Big Ten Tournament games will be fun to keep our eye on as well?

We then keep basketball talk going with addressing Joey Hauser’s comments on his future, as well as looking at the All-Big Ten basketball teams. AJ Hoggard, Tyson Walker and Joey Hauser all get honored, but was it high enough praise?

We also end with chatting about 2024 four-star receiver Nick Marsh decommitting from Michigan State, Michigan State's spring game date and Antjuan Simmons joining the program again!