In the midst of an incredibly frustrating stretch for Michigan State men's basketball, we sift through some emails and gather our thoughts on Tom Izzo’s future at MSU, the Spartans living on the bubble and more.

We then put our attention on a winning program as Jeremy Dewar of Spartans Illustrated joins to talk Michigan State hockey ahead of a massive weekend at Wisconsin. How are we feeling about the Big Ten title chances, and what kind of series can we expect from the Green and White?