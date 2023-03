It was a tale of two halves for Michigan State men's basketball as the Spartans erased a 12-point deficit on the road during Nebraska's senior night to all but officially lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Friend of the program Graham Nelson joins the show to discuss what was so different between the two halves, and what's sustainable moving forward. We also talk about the incredible performances from Joey Hauser, Jaden Akins, Tyson Walker, Malik Hall and A.J. Hoggard.