MARCH IS IN THE AIR as a crazy sequence of events unfolds to have Michigan State starting its Big Ten Tournament on the double bye. How important is that Friday start, and what will this do for NCAA Tournament seeding?

Also, let's talk about the game on MSU's end that made it possible with the Spartans' 84-78 win over Ohio State. Tyson Walker, Malik Hall and Joey Hauser all shine, while A.J. Hoggard steals the show with 23 points.

We also discuss pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan and his departure from the program as he takes a job with the Seattle Seahawks.

AND LET'S TALK THAT MSU HOCKEY as the Spartans down Notre Dame in the Big Ten Tournament.