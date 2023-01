Michigan State men's basketball did it ugly, but it doesn't matter how you do it in a rivalry win. The Spartans defeated the Michigan Wolverines by a final score of 59-53 on Saturday.

Who were the stars of the game for Michigan State, and what did they do to limit the damage of Michigan's star players?

We also look at what Tom Izzo had to say about the game, and take a peek at what Malik Hall's return to the team has meant. Also, what did this win mean for MSU's season both short-term and tournament-wise?

To wrap things up, we talk MSU football from Jeff Pietrowski to Sam Leavitt.