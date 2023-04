We are joined by former Michigan State men's basketball player, Big Ten champion and Final Four participant Conner George.

We kick off the show with talking about the official news of MSU heading to the Maui Invitational in 2024 and talk about what it's like from a player's perspective and other Thanksgiving tournaments. We then keep "Top Five Tuesday" rolling with the five best parts of being a walk-on at Michigan State. And, of course, we talk about the 2019 MSU-Duke Elite Eight game.