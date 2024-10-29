Locked On Spartans: More of the same from MSU, UM in post-fight aftermath

in other news
MSU's Jonathan Smith: 'Frustrating, disappointing' loss to rival Michigan
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith addresses many issues that led to the 24-17 loss to Michigan.
Missed opportunities, errors cost Michigan State against Michigan
The Paul Bunyan Trophy was there for MSU's taking, but the Spartans could not quite get out of their own way.
Michigan, Michigan State reflect on postgame scuffle
Once cooler heads prevailed, Loveland, Smith, and Moore provided perspective on the post-game incident
Locked On Spartans: Well, that sucked
Michigan State football lost to Michigan. Let's discuss it.
MSU RB Nate Carter shines, but Spartans fall short versus Michigan
Michigan State running back Nate Carter discusses the Spartans' loss to rival Michigan, and what is next.
Michigan State football head coach Jonathan Smith and athletic director Alan Haller responded to the postgame skirmish between MSU and Michigan where at least one Wolverine player is accused of an altercation with a MSU staff member and player.
It can be seen rather clearly in the video, but why do some people in this rivalry have a hard time with reality and accountability? It's simple — they're covered that way by their media.
We are then joined by John Kirby of The Only Podcast to talk about whether or not Smith will "get it" when it comes to this rivalry, what coaching snafu was most upsetting and where to go from here. Plus, MSU men's basketball talk ahead of the Spartans' exhibition game against Ferris State.
