MSU's Jonathan Smith: 'Frustrating, disappointing' loss to rival Michigan

MSU's Jonathan Smith: 'Frustrating, disappointing' loss to rival Michigan

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith addresses many issues that led to the 24-17 loss to Michigan.

 • Brendan Moore
Missed opportunities, errors cost Michigan State against Michigan

Missed opportunities, errors cost Michigan State against Michigan

The Paul Bunyan Trophy was there for MSU's taking, but the Spartans could not quite get out of their own way.

 • Jacob Cotsonika
Michigan, Michigan State reflect on postgame scuffle

Michigan, Michigan State reflect on postgame scuffle

Once cooler heads prevailed, Loveland, Smith, and Moore provided perspective on the post-game incident

 • Seth Berry
Locked On Spartans: Well, that sucked

Locked On Spartans: Well, that sucked

Michigan State football lost to Michigan. Let's discuss it.

 • Matt Sheehan
MSU RB Nate Carter shines, but Spartans fall short versus Michigan

MSU RB Nate Carter shines, but Spartans fall short versus Michigan

Michigan State running back Nate Carter discusses the Spartans' loss to rival Michigan, and what is next.

 • Ryan O'Bleness

Published Oct 29, 2024
Locked On Spartans: More of the same from MSU, UM in post-fight aftermath
Matt Sheehan  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Michigan State football head coach Jonathan Smith and athletic director Alan Haller responded to the postgame skirmish between MSU and Michigan where at least one Wolverine player is accused of an altercation with a MSU staff member and player.

It can be seen rather clearly in the video, but why do some people in this rivalry have a hard time with reality and accountability? It's simple — they're covered that way by their media.

We are then joined by John Kirby of The Only Podcast to talk about whether or not Smith will "get it" when it comes to this rivalry, what coaching snafu was most upsetting and where to go from here. Plus, MSU men's basketball talk ahead of the Spartans' exhibition game against Ferris State.

