Locked On Spartans: More of the same from MSU, UM in post-fight aftermath

Michigan State football head coach Jonathan Smith and athletic director Alan Haller responded to the postgame skirmish between MSU and Michigan where at least one Wolverine player is accused of an altercation with a MSU staff member and player.

It can be seen rather clearly in the video, but why do some people in this rivalry have a hard time with reality and accountability? It's simple — they're covered that way by their media.

We are then joined by John Kirby of The Only Podcast to talk about whether or not Smith will "get it" when it comes to this rivalry, what coaching snafu was most upsetting and where to go from here. Plus, MSU men's basketball talk ahead of the Spartans' exhibition game against Ferris State.