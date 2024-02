Ryan O'Bleness of Spartans Illustrated joins the show to talk all things Michigan State recruiting, starting with the commitment of three-star DT Mikeshun Beeler.

Why is this a huge commit for the Spartans, and will he be the only one this week? Also, what do we know about Jadyn Walker and Keona Wilhite ahead of signing day?

We then talk about the Midwest invasion for MSU's Junior Day, which could be a sign of things to come from Jonathan Smith on the recruiting trail.

Plus, why Alan Haller deserves more credit and will the XAVIER BOOKER STORYLINES JUST PLEASE STOP?