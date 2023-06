We kick things off with a trio of Spartans being placed on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot for 2024. Is it time for Mark Dantonio, Flozell Adams and Darryl Rogers to be enshrined?

Also, Jaren Jackson Jr. hopped on Paul George's podcast and said he was set on returning to Michigan State men's basketball for his sophomore year...until Draymond Green and Tom Izzo talked him out of it?

We are then joined by new Michigan State women's basketball head coach Robyn Fralick ahead of her first pitch at Comerica Park this Sunday. Of course, we get down to talking hoops as we get to know her path to MSU, why she was brought to East Lansing and what goes into making a program great.