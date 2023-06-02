Michigan State football is kicking off official visit with a bang thanks to a group of four-stars coming into East Lansing this weekend.

Spartans Illustrated recruiting writer/managing editor Ryan O'Bleness stops by to lend his insight, knowledge and inside information about who is coming in, where MSU stands with these players and more.

We take a look at talented defensive players like Dylan Williams to speedy offensive threats in Brauntae Johnson, Kahnen Daniels and Kwazi Gilmer.

Also, Ryan talks about MSU commits Jaylen Thompson and Logan Bennett to let us know where they stand with their pledges to the Spartans.

And to end things, we need to kick and scream about this Washington game being on the Peacock streaming platform.

Note: This podcast was recorded earlier in the week, before quarterback Henry Hasselbeck informed us of his official visit this weekend, and before we knew that wide receiver Jordan Ross, defensive lineman Xadavien Sims and safety Rydarrius Morgan would no longer be making the trip this particular weekend. Ross took an unofficial visit earlier in the week.