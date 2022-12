Ahead of a an important weekend for Michigan State football, we look at the recruiting and transfer portal visitors locked in for this weekend. Who are some of the biggest names, and what is the likelihood we see some action this weekend? We talk about that with Ryan O'Bleness of Spartans Illustrated. Note that the conversation with Ryan was recorded early on Thursday and more visitor news has come out since then.

Then after wondering how Bryce Baringer didn't win the Ray Guy Award, we look ahead to the weekend's MSU basketball vs. Brown matchup.