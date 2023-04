We hit the hardwood and gridiron hard this episode, starting with Michigan State men's Tom Izzo wrapping up the season with a busy press conference. From what he expects from the roster this offseason (Jaden Akins, for example) to future MSU basketball games, we look at the top quotes and notes from what he said.

We then are joined by Ryan O'Bleness of Spartans Illustrated to get prepped for this weekend's MSU football spring practice. Which recruits will be on campus, what led Andrew Dennis to commit earlier this week and what storylines will we be following this weekend?