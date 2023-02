Despite a six-day break, an eight-point lead and horrific shooting from Rutgers, Michigan State men's basketball lost its second game in a row.

There's plenty to talk about, from the veteran players on the team to the in-game strategy and shot selection. We then discuss whether we should be panicked about the NCAA Tournament streak and where MSU falls on the seed line at the moment.

We also comb through your thoughts on the year, ranging from Tom Izzo's portal strategy to possibly mixing up the starting lineup for the next game.