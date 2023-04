It’s a little bit of Michigan State football, little bit of MSU basketball recruiting on today’s show.

We kick things off with running down the top-five storylines going into MSU football’s offseason now that spring practice has wrapped up, from recruiting to the health of linebacker Darius Snow and beyond.

We are then joined by Rob Cassidy of Rivals to talk all things MSU basketball recruiting, from the commitment of Kur Teng to the upcoming commitment date for Jesse McCulloch.