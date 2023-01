Michigan State men's basketball went into Mackey Arena and it went the same way all the other games there do. We look at what we didn't like from MSU in the loss, plus realizing that maybe Purdue is just a really good team.

We also look at the bright side (if there are any) of the game and beyond, including a look at MSU's schedule the rest of the season. Which brings up the question...do you take a No. 7-seed if you could right now, or play out the rest of the season?