Exciting offseason news dropped as the Big Ten announced its men's basketball opponents for the 2023-2024 season. Did MSU catch a good break, and which teams will the Spartans be facing just once this upcoming year?

Also, just because it's April doesn't mean we can't take a look at where Michigan State will be next March Madness. We look at Joe Lunardi's Bracketology, which has MSU in as prime of a position as it can be ahead of a thrilling season.