Michigan State men's basketball picked up a much-needed win on Wednesday as A.J. Hoggard had a career night with 23 points.

We also give a huge nod to Tom Izzo for his adjustments in the second half and point out other stars of the game as well. And then...how are we as MSU fans feeling about the season right now? Are we feeling great, or is there a looming sense of dread over us despite the win?

And we get into 2023 recruiting updates, from a new quarterback target in Sam Leavitt to updates on other targets as the Early Signing Period nears.